'My mom was worried that no one would marry her son now'
Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for in 2022 as his first release of the year, 'Darlings' is here and has set the audience to critics raving about his performance in the film. While the actor took on a dark role of an alcoholic, abusive husband to Alia Bhatt's Badrunissa as Hamza, he opened up on his parents' reaction to the film.
Vijay Varma shares, "I am getting all kinds of reactions after the release of 'Darlings'; some are saying we hate Hamza, some are praising my performing skills…but the funniest has been my mom. She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now (laughs). I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction. I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't."
The actor, who comes from humble roots, was born & brought up in Hyderabad. He later went to Pune's famous school FTII to study acting without the support of his parents. Watching the actor's journey of struggle to now being one of B-town's favourite 'Darling' and top performers, is highly commendable.
The actor has an interesting lineup of films ahead including 'Devotion of Suspect X', 'Dahaad' with Sonakshi Sinha, 'Mirzapur 3' and Sumit Saxena's untitled next.
