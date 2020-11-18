'My mental health story was twisted in many things'

Singer Selena Gomez said that her mental health story was twisted a lot, which made her angry.

In an interview with her mother Mandy Teefey for the newsletter 'The Newsette', Selena opened up about going public with her mental health struggles, reported 'eonline.com'.

"For me, I had to give up social media, so I would go through these periods when I would not (use my accounts)," she said.

The singer-actor continued: "But I got so angry that my story was twisted into so many different things. The first time I posted again, I was like, 'I claim my own story, so if you do not hear it from me, then it is not true'. Did I go and get help? Yes, I did. But I'm not ashamed. I feel better and I feel like I can understand a lot of things now'."

"I think that was my moment when I knew nobody was going to take my story away from me. And I really do believe that I made the circle, if you will, of making the media looks bad if they are making fun of someone who has mental health issues," added Selena.

In April this year, Selena joined pop star Miley Cyrus in an 'Instagram Live' and shared that she was bipolar. She also said that she wanted to use her voice to raise awareness about the illness.