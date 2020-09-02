'My heart breaks at vilification of Rhea'

Actor Vidya Balan called out the "vilification of Rhea Chakraborty" in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and said that it is unfortunate that the tragedy has been turned into a "media circus".

Rhea and her family have been accused of misappropriating the 'Chhichhore' star's money in an FIR in Patna. The case is now being investigated by the CBI.

Recently, south actor Lakshmi Manchu lamented that the media had made a monster out of Rhea and asked them to refrain from 'being evil and cruel' towards her.

"I have complete trust in the judicial

system and all the agencies that are involved in bringing justice to Sushant. But until then can we restrain ourselves from being

evil and cruel and lynching of person

and her entire family without knowing the facts," Manchu wrote on 'Twitter'.

Replying to the South Indian actor, Vidya Balan posted a statement and said that the coverage into Sushant's death is unfortunate.

"It is so unfortunate that the tragic and untimely death of a beloved young star Sushant Singh Rajput has become a media circus. In the same breath, as a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Is not it supposed to be 'innocent until proven guilty', or is it now 'guilty until proven innocent'?!" the 41-year-old actor wrote.

The 'Shakuntala Devi' star further requested people to let the law take its course and refrain from passing judgements.

She added, "Let us show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course."