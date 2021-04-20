'My character is intense, complex and dark'

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is ready to mark his digital debut with his first-ever crime-drama series 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' on 'Disney+ Hotstar VIP'.

A remake of the Idris Elba-starrer successful British series 'Luther', the Hotstar Specials' series is billed as an engaging and dark new take on cop stories by the makers. It will soon begin production and will be shot across iconic locales of Mumbai.

'Rudra' is produced by 'Applause Entertainment' in association with 'BBC Studios India' and it will re-imagine the iconic globally successful British series 'Luther' for the Indian audiences.

"My attempt has always been to tell unique stories and work with good talent. The idea is to raise the bar of entertainment in India. The digital world excites me and I am looking forward to working with 'Applause' and 'BBC' to bring this series to life on 'Disney+ Hotstar VIP'," said Devgn.

He added, " 'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness' is a compelling and highly intriguing story and I cannot wait to begin this new journey! Playing a cop on screen is not new to me, but this time my character is more intense, complex and dark. What drew me most to his persona is that he is possibly the greyest character you may come across in recent times."

Sunil Rayan, President and Head, 'Disney+ Hotstar' said that the series is being mounted on an enormous scale and is a testament to the streamer's passion for creating 'compelling and disruptive' content.

"This kind of storytelling has never before been attempted in India. The narrative is bold and genre-defining. It will be crafted not just for metro audiences but also appealing to hundreds of millions of users across the country. We are thrilled to have Ajay Devgn headline the series and we are certain that his fans would be happy to see him in a new avatar," he said.

'Rudra - The Edge of Darkness', according to Sameer Nair, CEO, 'Applause Entertainment', is one of their biggest shows to date.