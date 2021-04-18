'My biggest struggle has been equal pay'

Gal Gadot confessed that her biggest struggle as a woman has been against pay disparity between her and her male co-stars.

The Hollywood actor, who rose to fame with the 2017 superhero blockbuster 'Wonder Woman', is not new to the conversation around pay disparity.

After the film's box office success, there were stories that she was paid less than what her male counterparts earned in similar roles. It reignited the debate around the gender pay gap, something that several female Hollywood actors – from Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek to Emma Watson – have spoken about.

During a virtual global press conference for her

latest 'National Geographic' series 'Impact - With Gal Gadot', the actor was asked about her biggest struggle as a woman.

"My biggest struggle as a woman has been equal pay as my male co-stars, all of whom I love so much. As a woman, that has been the biggest thing. As a human being, I have struggled with many other problems. But the thing that I fought and debated for the most was equal pay with my male stars," she replied.

The 35-year-old actor, now an influential Hollywood star came on board for National Geographic's 'Impact - With Gal Gadot' as an executive producer.

The six-part short-form documentary series will highlight stories of resilient women around the globe. The series, Gadot said, was born out of her desire to steer her massive global reach towards issues that needed attention which the 'cameras will not necessarily aim to cover'.

The team decided it was the perfect opportunity to tell female-driven stories to inspire others to contribute to the progress of society.

"There is something so refreshing to surround yourself and to hear, to see stories that are driven by good and goodwill. What makes the show unique is that you see women who come from problematic backgrounds, whether it is discrimination, natural disasters or loss. Whatever it might be, they do not let it put them down. They use the pain that they are struggling with and turn it into something positive that can affect other people," she shared.

According to the makers, Impact follows inspiring women living in 'communities marred by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters and yet against all odds, they dare to dream, stand out and speak up'.