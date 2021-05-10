MX Player's 'Runaway Lugaai' to launch on May 18

The trailer of MX Player's 'Runaway Lugaai', which features Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar and Chittaranjan Tripathy in key roles has already hit the Internet and gives a glimpse into the fun vibe of the upcoming show.



'Runaway Lugaai', produced by Aarrav Jindal under his banner 'Euphoria Productions', is directed by Avinash Das.

Naveen, who has proven his acting acumen in a variety of streaming shows, will be seen in the role of Rajnikant Sinha (Rajni). Essaying the role of a judge in the course of India, Rajni is far from the flamboyant image of his namesake, the megastar Rajnikanth. Rajni believes in justice but ends up being the pawn in the hands of a corrupt system and his father, essayed by the inimitable Sanjay Mishra.

Ruhi Singh, a former Miss India runner-up who featured in Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Calendar Girls', essays the role of Bulbul, a desi, free-spirited girl and eccentric girl who turns a runaway bride post her wedding.

"Every director has a certain style, but I feel the real challenge lies in telling different stories differently. For me, 'Runaway Lugaai' has turned out to be a project that stands apart from my recent works. I quite enjoyed bringing alive a story that has entertainment, politics, law, corruption and human emotions all rolled into one. I had a great team of actors who have added their quirks and dimension to the characters in a delightful way," said the director.

'Runaway Lugaai' will premiere on 'MX Player' on May 18.