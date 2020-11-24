Music therapy for children

The benefits of music were verbalised in the Western world as early as in the times of Aristotle (385-322 BC) who said, 'When we hear music and poetry, our very soul is altered.' In the Eastern world, music has been dealt with extensively in texts dating to much earlier times. For children, listening to music undeniably helps accelerate brain development particularly in the areas of the brain responsible for processing sound, helping in language cognition, speech perception and later reading skills. Studies show spatial reasoning is enhanced too, which is related to skills to do the math and fine motor coordination.



As such, it is quite surprising that more educational institutions do not enforce good level music study for children for at least six years from the primary level onwards. Government school music teachers are by and large inadequately trained and the music training at the primary level is not really effective. Some professional musicians in Tamil Nadu are taking the initiative of teaching songs to children in private village schools in the interiors of the state.

'Nightingale of the South' Carnatic vocalist Bombay Jayashri has tried to travel once a month to Manjakkudi, Tamil Nadu. The children of the four schools she and her disciples engage with a range from the ages six to 16. This has been going on for seven years.

Jayashri shared, "One can definitely see the benefits of the music training. One child told me she sings to her mother in the evenings and it helps alleviate her headache! If each of these 300 children shares their interest in music with their future families, the ripple effect of our teaching will reach thousands. I am particularly gratified that the region is so much in the interior of the state, and the exposure of the kids to city experiences is limited. I am grateful we have been allowed to do this by the schools. I think it has made a difference to these kids."

The children are taught in batches all day every Friday. At Thursday nights, one or other of Bombay Jayashri's disciples travel to Manjakuddi from their homes in Chennai to sing with the children.

Shweta Sriram shared, "We love going weekly and in fact fight with each other to go! As we get down from the night train at Kumbhakonam station, we are greeted by the sight of a large peepul tree, full of dancing chirping parrots and sparrows and it is so glorious! I think of Manjakuddi as a 'diya' lit by my Guru, Jayashri Akka, which we all help keep lit." "It is just so uplifting to be there," Vijayshri Vithal concurred.

Teaching instruments is a logistic problem as it is impossible to provide enough instruments to practise on as each batch comprises 50-60 children. However, the children have had mridangam lessons as mridangam maestro Delhi Sairam has traveled to the village several times to teach the kids how to recite 'mridangam bols'.

His wife Chaitrra said, "Even during the pandemic period, we have sent weekly recordings to the music teachers of the four institutions in the hope that these reach the kids so that their interaction with music does not stop."

An attempt to raise funds to build a small dedicated centre for the children is underway. UK based 'Milaap' is handling the logistics and are accepting donations at 'milaap.org', which is a fundraiser for 'Swami Dayanand Centre for Learning', Manjakuddi. The foundation stone of the centre is planned to be set on January 25, 2021.