Music maestros enthrall audience at 'Dover Lane Music Conference'

Dover Lane Music Conference', one of the most-awaited annual event, is back yet again for its 69th session. It's a classical music festival graced by several Indian classical artists who have been an integral part of the different genres. The 4-day programme began on February 13, 2021, and will go on till February 16.



Dedicated to the legend Pandit Jasraj, the conference has several sessions happening all day and evening at Nazrul Mancha, Rabindra Sarobar, Kolkata.

This year, the prestigious 'Sangeet Samman' was awarded to renowned vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty. The felicitation ceremony and the entire conference was organised keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocol and with 50% auditorium accommodation.

On day one (February 13), maestros like Amit Chaudhury (Vocal), Ashok Mukherjee (Tabla) and Hironmoy Mitra (Harmonium) opened the event. Following this, an enchanting performance by Shiraz Ali Khan (Sarod) and Arup Chatterjee (Tabla) caught everybody's attention.

On day 2, artistes like Abhisek Lahiri (Sarod), Ishaan Ghosh (Tabla), Satish Vyas (Santoor) Abhijit Banerjee (Tabla), Bharathi Prathap (Vocal) Samar Saha (Tabla) and Rupashri Bhattacharya (Harmonium) performed to enthrall the music lovers.

After two successful days, people are looking forward to the sessions on day 3 and 4. The last two days will see Indrajit Basu with Ujwal Bharati, Omkar Dadarkar with Sanjay Adhikary

and Gourab Chatterjee among many others lighting up the atmosphere with their performance.

On the last day, which is February 16, Atri Kotal will perform with Bivas Sanghai (Tabla) and Pradip Palit (Harmonium). Later, Nandini Shankar (Violin), Debopriya Chatterjee Randive (Flute) and Sandip Ghosh (Tabla) will present an unforgettable show. That's not all; come and see for yourself all that's lined up for the next two days.