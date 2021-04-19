Music industry seeks funds for B'wood guitarist Ankur

The music industry came together to help guitarist Ankur Mukherjee, who is in the ICU after suffering a 'COVID-19 induced brain stroke'. His sister Paroma, who is raising funds for

the medical treatment, found support in filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, music maestros Amaal Malik, Armaan Malik and others, who shared her ordeal and sought help from their fans.

"My friend Ankur, perhaps the best guitarist I have worked with, is in the ICU now due to a 'COVID-19 induced brain stroke'. Paroma has started a fundraiser for this urgent requirement. Please go to the story and swipe up or click the link on my profile to donate and spread the word for this guy who is as pure as his smile," wrote Ali.

While Amaal took to 'Instagram', Armaan reached out to his fans through 'Twitter'.

"Read caption: Immediate Attention! I know we are in horrible times but please try to support and contribute to this cause. Ankur dada is battling for his life. Not many may know, but he is the guitarist who has played on almost every big song of Bollywood and some of the biggest ad jingles for the biggest composers of this country," wrote Amaal.

He added, "I request all from the music industry to come and at least open your hearts and try to contribute whatever is possible to save him. Any composers who have worked with him and owe him money now would be the right time to come forth and clear those dues. He has suffered two severe strokes and is now stationed at Kokilaben Hospital's ICU, where he is battling for his life. Let us try and do our best."

"Ankur is currently undergoing a very tough time in the hospital owing to his illness and it would mean a lot to me and everybody in the music industry if you all could contribute whatever little amount you can, towards his treatment," tweeted Armaan.

As per the fundraiser started by his sister, Ankur Mukherjee had been in the ICU from April 16 in an induced coma. Given he will need prolonged medical treatment, Paroma sought help to raise Rs 70,00,000. She also shared that they lost their father earlier in January to cancer and their mother, who too tested positive for the Coronavirus, is quarantining at home.

Some of the noted works of the 47-year-old musician include 'Border', 'Dev D', 'Omkara' and many more.