Murphy to receive Lifetime award
Los Angeles: Veteran actor-comedian Eddie Murphy is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement honour at the 25th Critics' Choice Awards (CCA).
The actor will be feted for his extraordinary roles over the years, most recently his portrayal of Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix's 'Dolemite Is My Name', for which he is nominated for best actor at the CAA and the 77th Golden Globes.
According to Deadline, the ceremony will take place on January 12 with Taye Diggs taking on the role of host once again this year.
Actor Kristen Bell will also be honoured with this year's fourth annual #SeeHer award.
