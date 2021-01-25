Murad pays a whopping price of Rs 6 crore for 'Master'

If reports are to be believed, Bollywood producers are planning to remake another recently released South blockbuster 'Master' starring Vijay and Vijay Setupathi. 'Kabir Singh' producer Murad Khetani wants to remake the film in Hindi.

But as soon he got to know that filmmaker Karan Johar was also aiming for the same, he raised his amount and reportedly paid Rs 6 crore for the official rights of 'Master'.

"Murad is keen on making several remakes in the next few years. There is 'Thadam'. Then there is 'Namak Halal' and now 'Master'. He paid over Rs 6 crore just for the rights. He had earlier paid around Rs. 4-5 crore for Arjun Reddy's official rights, but the moment he heard Karan Johar is also at the other end, he raised his amount and got it. The team is now putting it all together and reworking the script for the Hindi audience. Casting will happen only once the scripting is done," said the source.