Munmun charged for using a casteist slur

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' (TMKOC) star Munmun Dutta got booked under the 'Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act' for using a casteist slur in a video. An FIR was registered against the actor after Rajat Kalsan, Convenor, 'National Alliance for Dalit Human Rights', filed a complaint in Hansi, Haryana.

In a makeup video, Munmun said that she wanted to look good and did not want to look like people from a particular caste. The word she used left many people fuming.

Munmun Dutta took to social media and issued an apology.

"This is about a video that I posted, wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning I immediately took the part down. I have the utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation," she wrote.

The actor added, "I sincerely apologise to every single person who has been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret the same."