Mumbai police probe rape charges against Mimoh

The Oshiwara Police Station registered a complaint alleging rape charges against veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty's son and actor Mahaakshay alias Mimoh, as per an official statement.

Among other charges, the police booked Mimoh for rape, cheating, criminal intimidation, causing hurt and common intention along with his mother.

In her complaint, the 38-year old victim also named Mimoh's mother (Mithun's wife) and former actor Yogeeta Bali as co-accused. She claimed that she was in a relationship with Mimoh since 2015 and he had reportedly promised to marry her but he backtracked. At that time, Mimoh had called her to his new flat in Adarsh Nagar where he allegedly spiked her drink and had a forcible physical relationship with her.

She further said that when she became pregnant, Mimoh forced her to terminate it, but when she refused he gave her some pills which aborted her pregnancy. The victim also revealed that she was threatened by Mimoh's mother when she was going to lodge a police complaint.