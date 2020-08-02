'Mumbai police can't be trusted to do a fair investigation'

Tanushree Dutta, who left Bollywood over a decade ago and is in the US at present, is keeping herself updated with the developments in the case. However, the actor, whose sexual harassment complaint against actor Nana Patekar - filed on October 10, 2018 - was closed by Mumbai Police last year citing lack of evidence, is not happy with the ongoing probe.

"Mumbai Police cannot be trusted with doing a fair and impartial investigation," she said and added, "They are usually too quick to dismiss such cases and close matters and are usually hand in glove with culprits themselves and politicians from the start. All this show about calling people to record their statement is just a show to appease public sentiment because the matter is hot right now."

Recounting her experience, she went on to add, "In my case too, they pretended to care and investigate for months. I wasted so much time and energy doing an FIR, submitting a wealth of evidence and witness testimonies, video footage, circumstantial evidence, secondary evidence etc and follow up regularly. Yet in their final report, they refused to even take into account all that evidence, did not follow up with key witnesses who were threatened into silence by Nana's lawyers, supporters and withdrew from coming forward. What we had provided to Mumbai police, had it been in the US by now all those people would have been already sentenced to prison."

The 36-year-old said that the Mumbai Police will just drag it till everyone gets tired or busy or distracted with other things, while adding, "CBI needs to step in and maybe Interpol if there is underworld involvement. Usually such cases involve a nexus behind the crime and not just one individual or party. They play on that human sentiment and wait it out till they declare the matter closed."

"I was really shocked and sad. I though after Jiah Khan (who died by suicide in 2013), nothing of this sort would happen in Bollywood. Sushant's story is even more heartbreaking because he had everything going for him. But he must have been in a dark place and it was probably difficult for him to see his blessings," said Dutta who also lauded people for demanding for a fair investigation for the late actor.

Dutta feels that all this is indeed a real phenomenon in the Hindi film industry, one that she is too well versed with.