'Mum Bhai' is the story of an underdog: Angad

Mangalore se bhaga hua ek ladka, hotel ki safai karte karte, Mumbai ka top encounter specialist ban gaya." This is how Angad Bedi's character is introduced in the 'Mum Bhai' trailer. The 12-episode series, set to premiere on 'ALTBalaji' and 'Zee5' on November 12, also stars Sikander Kher and Sandeepa Dhar in the lead roles.

Bedi, who was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena', will be seen playing a trigger-happy cop in 'Mum Bhai'. The series will also delve into his close friendship with the don in the city and how being on the other side of the law affects their bond.

"It is the story of the underdog which I related to the most. Apoorva Lakhia and his team of writers have worked well on the screenplay which portrays the rise of this guy. Also, the big challenge that I face is shouldering the responsibility of front lining a show like this. 'Mum Bhai', which is made on a huge scale, tells the journey of Bhaskar Shetty, who becomes the 'bhai' of the city. And by 'bhai', I do not mean a don. Rather he is a no-nonsense cop. It would have been silly to say no to a show like this," said Angad on the reason for saying yes to be a part of the series.

The actor also revealed a bit about his character in the web series: "Bhaskar is actually a regular guy who has big aspirations for himself. He is passionate about becoming an officer and does become an encounter specialist. While discovering himself, he also gets fascinated by cinema. And that love is seen in the way he stands or gets his pictures clicked. He is childlike and has that innocence in him. He claims that one day, there will be a film made on him. He has high aspirations and dares to speak the unspoken. That is a very endearing quality in him."

"I enjoyed watching Akshay Kumar's performance in 'Special 26', although he played a fake officer. But he played the part so well and the attitude was correct. Then Sanjay Dutt in 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and Ajay Devgn in 'Singham' did well. However, I did not take inspiration as I tried to shape him in a different light. This is why we made Bhaskar Shetty enamoured by the film industry to pitch it differently from what we have already seen on screen."