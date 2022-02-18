Multifarious aspects of Bengal

In an endeavour to showcase the rich artistic heritage of West Bengal and introduce multifarious aspects of West Bengal's unique identity to the trainee civil servants, Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute organised an exhibition titled 'Art of Bengal: History, Tradition and Transition to Modernism'.

The exhibition was inaugurated on February 16, 2022 at 3:30 pm at Netaji Subhas Administrative Training Institute by Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (Retd.) Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister of West Bengal and eminent artist Shuvaprasanna Bhattacharya, Chairman, West Bengal Heritage Commission and Executive Director, Arts Acre Foundation