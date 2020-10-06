MSD's digital debut to be based on 'The Hidden Hindu'

News of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's retirement left everyone almost teary-eyed earlier this year. But the celebrated sportsman has already planned his life ahead. Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi will now venture into full-fledged production with as many as six projects that are underworks.

One of the six projects happens to be a film adaptation of a yet to be released book. In an earlier interview, Sakshi had stated, "We have acquired the rights of an unpublished book of a debutant author. We will adapt it into a web series. It is a mythological sci-fi story that explores the journey of a mysterious 'Aghori' and is set at a high-tech facility on a remote island."

According to a source, "Dhoni's debut web series is actually adapted from a book called 'The Hidden Hindu', written by Akshat Gupta. It is going to be mounted on a huge scale and might also be India's costliest web series ever. The show will be revolving around the fictional character of an 'Aghori' who is born in 'Satyug' and was hidden in time, only to be found alive now. It

is an interesting concept and a brand new genre for the Indian audience. Sakshi Dhoni loved the book and is currently getting a script readied for their digital adaptation."