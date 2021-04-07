MSD to produce animated spy series 'Captain 7'

Mumbai: Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to produce an animated series titled 'Captain 7'.

"The first season of the spy series, which is currently in pre-production, will be based on Dhoni," the makers said in a statement.

The seven in the title refers to Dhoni's jersey number, which he had donned in many one-day international matches.

The project is a joint venture between Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni's production house 'Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd' and 'Black White Orange Brands Pvt Ltd' (BWO).

Billed as the country's first 'animated spy universe', the show will launch with its first season in 2022.

"The concept and story are great. It will bring to life my other passions along with cricket," said Dhoni.

Sakshi promised that 'Captain 7' will be a show full of 'adventure' and said, "When BWO came to us with the concept of an animation fiction show based on Mahi, we were on board."

The series will mark brand-consulting company BWO's first foray into the content.

Bhavik Vora, Founder and CEO of BWO, said the team is happy to enter new territory with 'Captain 7' which will take forward the legacy of former India skipper.

"Sports is close to our hearts and we are huge Dhoni fans. It is the perfect formula to create 'Captain 7'. This partnership with 'Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd' is truly a dreamy collaboration and we cannot wait for audiences to see the show," Vora said.