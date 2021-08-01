Mrunal to play Sita in Dulquer's upcoming film

On Mrunal Thakur's birthday, the makers of Dulquer Salmaan's untitled film shared her first look as Sita. The film will see Dulquer playing the role of Lieutenant Ram. The untitled movie will mark Dulquer and Mrunal's first film together. Sharing the poster, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Here's a gift from me to you on my special day! Here to conquer your hearts with the lovely Dulquer Salmaan."

Last week, the makers also shared Dulquer's look from the film. Director Hanu Raghavapudi said the actor "poured life into this character with sheer hardwork."

Mrunal last featured in Toofaan, which starred Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. In the film, Mrunal played the character of Ananya. On Sunday, Farhan shared some stills from the film to wish his co-star. "Happy birthday Mrunal Thakur. Wish you all you can ever want and more. Stay your amazing self, always. Big hug," he captioned the photo.

Rahul Bose, Satyajeet Dubey, Pulkit Samrat, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others wished Mrunal on her birthday too. "Charisma. Talent. Hard work. Hello 3-In-1. May every day be as luminious for you as your birthday. Happy birthday," Bose's wish read. Satyajeet shared an adorable picture and wrote, "Keep soaring and shining you beautiful soul! Love you meri jaan and extremely proud of you. Wishing you the bestest year ahead." Pulkit Samrat's wish read, Tahir also shared a picture and wrote, "Have never enjoyed making faces at a co-star after 15 costume changes this much. May you continue to keep it crazy play big and stay real. Love and light."agencies