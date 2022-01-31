Mrunal Thakur lashes out at netizen

Mrunal Thakur is not the one to take things lying down and she recently locked horns with an Internet user.

She had reportedly liked an 'Instagram' post by an influencer, which read, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the 'Gehraiyaan' release date approaches".

Soon after, a netizen accused Mrunal of liking a sexist post about Deepika Padukone.

Slamming the netizen, Mrunal wrote, "Bhai, you are so mentally sick I wish I could get you some flowers and slam it on your face and thank you for spreading hate! Just to let you know I admire Deepika. Having said that I feel you must get yourself a life, rather than sitting at home and spreading hate, spread love!"

The user later posted, "Mrunal Thakur replied to me," to which she replied, "Had fun? Maaza aaya? Now eat good food, go for a run and make friends who love you. I never encourage the troller, but I honestly feel sorry for you. Take care sweetheart. I pray this tweet changes you a bit and makes you a better human."

The user later deleted all his tweets.