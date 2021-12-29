Mrunal reveals she was 'treated in a certain way' as a newcomer

Mrunal Thakur said that when she was starting out in the entertainment industry, there were times when the way she was treated left her in tears. When she complained to her parents, they advised her to persevere and set an example for people to draw inspiration from.

Mrunal began her career with television shows such as 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti... Yeh Khamoshiyaan' and 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with 'Super 30' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Speaking to an entertainment news portal, the Bollywood actor said, "When I was starting my career, there were times I was treated in a certain way and I reached home and I was crying. I told my parents that I do not like this. They said, 'Mrunal, think about 10 years down the line. People would look at you and get so inspired, that if that girl could make it, I can do it too'."

She added, "I am so thankful to my parents that if I did not have something, my parents have taught me to work hard and get it. I am very thankful to them for that."

Currently, Mrunal is gearing up for the release of 'Jersey', a remake of the Telugu sports drama of the same name. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pankaj Kapur.

'Jersey' stars Shahid as a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his late 30s to fulfil his son's wish of getting a jersey. While Mrunal plays his wife, Pankaj plays his coach. The film was set for a theatrical release on December 31 but has been indefinitely delayed due to Omicron concerns.