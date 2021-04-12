Mrunal is excited about her dream project Toofan

Dreams have surely come true for Mrunal Thakur, who someday hoped to star in a Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra film after watching 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. The actor is now a part of the talented ensemble star-cast of Mehra's sports drama 'Toofaan' presented by 'Amazon' in association with 'Excel Entertainment' and 'ROMP Pictures'.



Mrunal says, "I kind of manifested it, I believe. I remember watching 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' alone in a theatre during my college days and I wrote a huge note just assuming that Rakeysh sir would one day read my message. At that time I did not even know I would be an actor. Working with 'Excel' is like a dream, especially when you have a combination of Farhan and Rakeysh sir. We were completely pampered and the treatment on the set was so amazing."

The actor is also excited that 'Toofaan' is releasing on the OTT platform, making the film accessible to a global audience.

"The fact that 'Toofaan' is releasing in 240 countries and territories on the OTT platform is a blessing in disguise because there are no geographical barriers here. I'm glad that the film is on 'Amazon' since I love their content. A film like 'Toofaan', which is inspirational, is most needed at a time like this to motivate people during a pandemic. I think it will be the best film project to come out on 'Amazon Prime Video," she added.