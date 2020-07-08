'MPTB' launches 'Intezaar Aapka' campaign

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board' launched a campaign 'Intezaar Aapka' to draw the attention of the potential tourist who would like to visit Madhya Pradesh. This campaign is successfully running on all 'MPTB's social media handles and is gaining upright response.



The campaign's tagline states that 'MPTB' understands the emotion and situation of desirable travelers who have been patiently waiting to step out to visit their favorite tourist destinations. 'MPTB' resonated with their thoughts and came up with a series of communication that talks about "The destination is waiting for you", thus driving home the thought of eagerness and empathy. It has been over 100 days of lockdown and most of the people want to go out with their families and loved ones for a short and quick weekend getaway.

Keeping this in factor, the tourist destinations that are being promoted through the campaign include Amarkantak, Panchmari, Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Ujjain and Mandu that highlight the major key factors of the destinations. Going through the campaign, tourists will come to know about the major attractions of the destinations. In the first phase, the wildlife parks and temples were opened from June 15 and in the second phase, the 'ASI' monuments were opened from July 6.

Through this campaign, the tourism board aims to establish the confidence back in the tourism sector by offering tour packages to the tourists that are specially designed while keeping in mind travel safety, stay and excursion for prevention from COVID-19. In order to facilitate smooth travel, the board also came up with short road itineraries mainly for 2 -3 nights, thus solving the boredom of a weekend from the neighboring states with all safety measures that are required at the destination.