Mouni slammed for wardrobe malfunction

Mouni Roy always manages to be in the limelight either with the stunning pictures she keeps posting on her 'Instagram' or for her vacation goals. The actor, who started her career with small-screen has now managed to create a space for herself on the big screen as well and has come a long way.

The diva was recently clicked in the city in the middle of the road. The moment she saw the paparazzi, she started running towards her car and had an awkward moment.

The moment Mouni's video surfaced on the Internet, it went viral in no time and it did not go down well with the netizens who questioned her on the choice of her dress. The netizens felt that why does Mouni Roy have to wear such an exposing dress in the first place that she had to go through an 'oops' moment.

Mouni wore a long halter neck backless dress. It had a slit at the bottom from both sides. The dress did not fit her well and hence she had an 'oops' moment the moment she bent to sit in the car making her feel uncomfortable too. This gave netizens a chance to question her.

"Ek taraf baalo se chupa liya dusre taraf hath se. Why do they wear dresses in which they are not comfortable?" wrote one user.

"Aisi dress pehente hi kyu hai jo kheechna pade?" asked a user.



