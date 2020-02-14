Mouni Roy's cool vacay pics go viral
Mumbai: Mouni Roy's new vacation pics are sure a joy to watch for her fans.
Mouni is currently vacationing in an undisclosed location but the actor, who has lately been very active on social media, has posted some cool photos, and social media can't get enough of her.
On the work front, Mouni will be seen in Brahmastra, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She has also signed Mogul, the Gulshan Kumar biopic starring Aamir Khan.
