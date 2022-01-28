Mouni Roy gets hitched with her fiancé Suraj Nambiar

On January 27, popular actor Mouni Roy tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

The news of Roy and Nambiar's marriage was confirmed by TV actor Arjun Bijlani, who shared a photo of the couple on his official 'Instagram' page.

"Mr and Mrs Nambiar," Bijlani posted.

In the photo, the 36-year-old actor is seen in a red-and-white saree, while Nambiar is dressed in a beige kurta and lungi.

According to reports, Roy and Nambiar, an entrepreneur, got married in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony.

The wedding photos of Roy dressed as a South Indian bride were also shared by several of her fans and friends on the Internet.