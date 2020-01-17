'Motherhood limits choices on screen'
Los Angeles: Actor Eva Mendes likes to "set an example" for her daughters with the roles she plays on screen.
Mendes has not been seen in anything since she appeared in her partner Ryan Gosling's movie Lost River back in 2014, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Since becoming a mother, her absence from the screen has not gone unnoticed by her fans, one of whom took to Instagram to question Mendes on when will she be seen in a film.
"When can we the fans going to see u in some new movies @evamendes," the fan questioned.
The actor replied: "hi! When there's something worthwhile to be apart of."
"As a mother now, there are many roles I won't do. There are many subject matters that I don't want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I'm fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020."
Mendes shares two daughters –Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three – with Gosling.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
BJP releases first list of 57 candidates17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Feb 1, 6 am17 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at...17 Jan 2020 6:34 PM GMT
Gandhiji is beyond formal recognition: SC dismisses plea...17 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Punjab Assembly, 2nd after Kerala, passes resolution...17 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT