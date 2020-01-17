'Motherhood limits choices on screen'

Los Angeles: Actor Eva Mendes likes to "set an example" for her daughters with the roles she plays on screen.

Mendes has not been seen in anything since she appeared in her partner Ryan Gosling's movie Lost River back in 2014, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Since becoming a mother, her absence from the screen has not gone unnoticed by her fans, one of whom took to Instagram to question Mendes on when will she be seen in a film.

"When can we the fans going to see u in some new movies @evamendes," the fan questioned.

The actor replied: "hi! When there's something worthwhile to be apart of."

"As a mother now, there are many roles I won't do. There are many subject matters that I don't want to be involved with, so it limits my choices and I'm fine with that. I have to set an example for my girls now. But no worry, I got some side hustles. Ha! Thanks for asking. All the best for 2020."

Mendes shares two daughters –Esmeralda, five, and Amada, three – with Gosling.