Most anticipated trailers of 2020

'The White Tiger'

The much-awaited trailer of the 'Netflix' movie 'The White Tiger' is finally out. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rajkummar Rao and newbie Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles, it happens to be an adaptation of a novel written by Aravind Adiga.

The official trailer gives a glimpse into the lives of the three characters and each of their destiny changes with the course of time. The social satire revolves around class struggle, poverty and corruption.

The trailer is presented to the audience through Balram Halwai's (Adarsh) point of view. It also showcases his rags to riches story and how he is able to fulfill the dreams with his witty and cunning nature. He initially works as a servant at the home of US immigrants Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao for whom he is indispensable because of his loyalty and polite nature. However, his perspective towards life changes one fine day when they get him trapped for some reason.

'Aashram : Chapter 2 - The Dark Side'

Actor Bobby Deol is set to return as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala in the next part of the 'MX Original Series' 'Aashram'. Titled 'Aashram: Chapter 2 – The Dark Side', the Prakash Jha directorial will premiere on 'MX Player' on November 11. The makers of the crime drama dropped its trailer by hinting that the series is set to get intense and gritty.

The first part of the web series ended on a cliffhanger as the makers announced Baba Nirala's return. In the second season, people will see his greed for power, money and lust grow manifold. This time, his aim is to acquire political clout, indulge in illegal activities and exploit women. He is also losing the trust of his partner in crime Bhopa, while

some people are out to reveal his real image. Will they succeed or will Baba Nirala remain unstoppable, is what forms the crux of the series this time.