Moses J Moseley passes away at 30

The Walking Dead' star Moses J Moseley sadly passed away at 30.

Recent reports by 'TMZ', via 'ET', revealed that the cops are still looking into the exact circumstances surrounding his death. Reports stated that Moseley's corpse was found on February 26, after a family member had filed a missing person's report, following several days of no contact with the actor.

Tabatha Minchew, Moseley's manager in a statement to 'ET', disclosed that the actor had passed away in Atlanta, Georgia.

"As his manager and friend of nearly 10 years, we can say he will be deeply missed," Minchew added.

She said, "He was always the happiest person and if you were having a bad day, he made your day amazing. He loved movies and was always excited to be on set and make new friends. He never met a stranger, he loved his fans, friends and family and would go out of his way to help his friends and family."

"The world has lost an amazing talent and heart," she remarked.

Moseley's agent, Cheryl Kaleda, also addressed his tragic loss and shared, "With a heavy heart, we at 'Premier Talent' and 'Avery Sisters Entertainment' offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J Moseley. We are truly saddened."

"Moses was a phenomenal actor but much more than that, he was an amazing person! For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest and most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss him dearly! Rest in Heaven!" she added.