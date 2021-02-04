Morgan suspended from label after racial slur

Country star Morgan Wallen got suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was also pulled off by radio stations and streaming services after a video surfaced of him, in which he could be seen shouting a racial slur.

'Big Loud Records' said in a statement that Wallen's contract was suspended indefinitely. 'Republic Records', which he was co-signed to, said that it agreed with Big Loud's decision and also stated that 'such behavior will not be tolerated'.

The video, which was first published by 'TMZ' recently, showed Wallen outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, who yelled profanities along with a racial slur.

Morgan Wallen said in a statement to 'TMZ' that he was embarrassed and sorry.

"I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologise for using the word. I promise to do better," his statement said.

Morgan Wallen is one of the genre's biggest young stars. His sophomore album, 'Dangerous: The Double Album', is spending its third week atop the 'Billboard 200' chart and it has set several streaming records, even besting the recent release from country star Luke Combs. Wallen is also one of the few country stars to score a 'Top 10' hit on the pop charts, thanks to the success of '7 Summers' and 'Wasted on You'.

"In light of Morgan Wallen's recent actions involving the use of a racial slur, we have made the decision to remove his music and content from our stations effective immediately," read the statement of 'iHeartMedia', which has hundreds of radio stations across the country.

The 'Academy of Country Music', which is currently taking nominations for their annual awards show in April said in a statement that they would 'halt' Morgan Wallen's eligibility for this year's show and will also be reviewing the awards eligibility and submission process.

"The Academy does not condone or support intolerance or behavior that does not align with our commitment and dedication to diversity and inclusion," the 'ACM' statement stated.