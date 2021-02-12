Morgan accepts his mistake of using a racist slur
Country singer Morgan Wallen, who recently opened up on his racial slur controversy, accepted his mistake and asked fans not to defend him. The singer was caught on camera hurling a racial slur at some people.
In an over five-minute video message uploaded by him on his 'Instagram' page, he addressed the issue for the first time.
"I am long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident. I wanted to collect my thoughts, seek some real guidance and come to you with a complete thought before I did," he said.
He added, "Obviously the natural thing to do is to apologise further and continue to apologise, but because you got caught, and that was not what I wanted to do. I let so many people down who mean a lot to me and have given so much to me and it is just not fair. I let my parents down and they are the furthest thing from the person in that video. I let my son down and I'm not okay with that."
"Lastly, I have one favor to ask: I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today, please do not. I was wrong. It is on me. I take ownership of this. And I fully accept any penalties I'm
facing. The timing of my return is solely upon me" he concluded.