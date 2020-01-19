More a dream than a reality

Millennium Post
Nicole Kidman on ‘Big Little Lies’ S3

Los Angeles: Uncertainty is looming large over the third season of 'Big Little Lies' as actor-producer Nicole Kidman says its possibility is currently more of a "dream" than a reality.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 52-year-old Oscar winner was asked about another chapter of the award-winning HBO series.

"You have to ask Reese (Witherspoon)... We were just texting," Kidman said of her co-executive producer.

"It would take a great story. That's what we're going to see if we can do, but right now it's certainly more of a dream than it is a reality. Sorry to say, but maybe one day," the actor added.

Created by David E Kelley, 'Big Little Lies' is based on a novel of the same name by Liane

Moriarty.

The show returned with its second season last June with veteran actor Meryl Streep joining the cast.

PTI

