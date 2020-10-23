MomSoon's new collection

Delhi based retail brand 'MomSoon – Maternity and Nursing Wear' has released a capsule collection in collaboration with 'Monte Carlo', one of India's leading fashion apparel brands. The collection features bump and nursing friendly winter wear for expecting and new mothers.



Releasing eight outfits in this range, Neha Nahata, founder of 'MomSoon' said, "We have been planning to design winter wear for our 'MomSoon Mamas' for a very long time, especially since our community in North India wanted clothing they could sport in the colder seasons. Since 'Monte Carlo' is a leading brand in winter and outerwear, we felt they were the best possible partner to have in this endeavour."

The 'MomSoon-Monte Carlo' collection features four styles, each available in two colours. They introduced a nursing shawl, available in grey and pink, which are nursing friendly and can be worn during or post-pregnancy. These shawls can be used as nursing covers or even scarves.

They also introduced two new ponchos in this collection. Noticing the versatility and high demand for ponchos amongst their clients, the team designed dressier ponchos woven with glittering thread in yellow and green.

The team felt an absolute must to add another classic addition of cardigans. 'MomSoon' already has some basic cardigans available on their website, but the designers wanted to add cardigans that can be paired with elegant outfits. These cardigans are available in dove grey and black and have intricate pearl detailing on the sides.

The final two pieces in the collection are sweaters with drop shoulders and decorative zips. These sweaters, available in black and blue, are of a snug fit and perfect to accentuate the baby bump.

"We truly hope our community enjoys this collection and that this will be the start of a lot of great collaborations and collections that will continue to serve new and expecting mothers across India," said Neha.

The 'MomSoon-Monte Carlo' collection had launched on October 15 on their website 'momsoon.in'.