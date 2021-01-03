Mohit rejoices being a part of ALT Balaji's 'Who's Your Daddy' S2

After starring in web series like 'Ragini MMS: Returns' and 'Ragini MMS returns season two' and TV show 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki', actor Mohit Duseja once again collaborated with Ekta Kapoor's 'Balaji Telefilms' for season two of 'Who's Your Daddy' and the young actor cannot keep calm about it.



"Working with 'Balaji' has always been a fabulous experience for me," said the actor.

He added, "It all started with 'Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki' and thereon, I got to do some amazing work, which helped me become a better performer and a professional actor."

"I was working on another show, but it got waived off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, I started auditioning for other projects and one day got a call from 'Balaji' for the character of Appu (Mohit's character in the series)," shared Mohit as he spoke of coming on board for 'Who's Your Daddy'.

He also recalled: "I had to go through a long audition process before they finalised me for the role."

The show is streaming on 'ALT Balaji' since December 22, 2020.

Mohit, who is in love with his character, said that 'it was so much fun playing it on-screen'.

"Appu (Apurv) is a typical college-going Delhi boy, who is funny, confident and a little self-obsessed. He is under the impression that he is the king of his college. Though he is a great person, Apurv gets negatively influenced and start doing a couple of bad things," revealed Mohit.

The team had the pressure of completing the entire shoot within 16-17 days. Mohit commented that though it was hectic, he did not miss out on the fun.

"Firstly, we had a deadline to meet. Secondly, it was completely an outdoor shoot, which most of the time turned out to be disastrous. But I believe that we were very lucky to complete the entire show so smoothly. In fact, we enjoyed it a lot," said Duseja.

The actor concluded by saying, "Since the show is based on college life, most of the actors on the set were of my age. It was a party for us in Amritsar. Moreover, our director was a very cheerful man. It took no time for us to bond. I cannot tell you how much we enjoyed it till the last day."

Mohit Duseja was also a part of 'MTV' series 'Love School 3', a show that shot him to fame. He appeared in various commercials as well.