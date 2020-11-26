Mohit, Konkona pay tribute to first responders in Nikkhil Advani's show

On the anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, while the world remembers the fallen heroes, filmmaker Nikkhil Advani dropped the first teaser of his upcoming show 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'. The web show pays tribute to the first responders, the medical staff and stars Mohit Raina, Konkona Sensharma, Tina Desai and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The show gives will give a glimpse of the story of the doctors, nurses and other staff in the middle of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.

The teaser, which was shared by Nikkhil on 'Twitter' on the 12th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks, gave all a sneak peek of the chaos that unfolds in a hospital in the middle of the horrific attacks. The watchers also get a glimpse of doctors, nurses and others trying to help the scared patients and save the lives of many people in the middle of the attack. Sharing the same, Nikkhil paid homage to all the heroes of the 26/11 attacks.

He wrote, "Not enough is spoken about the sheer grit of first responders as they struggle to keep us safe in our city. 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' is my ode to that undying spirit. There are so many people

that have carried me on their shoulders to get us here, but the ones that started it all

were the wonderful writing team."