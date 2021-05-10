Mohan Joshi tests COVID-19 positive

Veteran actor Mohan Joshi, who is predominantly known for his work in Hindi as well as Marathi films and shows, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. He shared a post on 'Instagram Stories' and informed his fans about the same recently.

The actor had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine according to a news report. As per the report, the veteran actor was shooting for a Marathi TV show in Goa a few days ago. He recently returned to Mumbai, after his TV show shoot was cancelled.

"Please stay at home and stay safe. I'm Corona positive," the veteran actor wrote and also shared a sad emoji.

On the work front, Mohan Joshi is currently featuring on the Marathi show 'Aggabai Sunbai'. The cast and crew of the show returned to the city recently, after the 'Entertainment Society of Goa' stalled and cancelled permissions to shoot films and TV shows in the state due to the rise in COVID-19 positive cases.