Mithun questioned for making violent speeches

Bollywood veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was virtually questioned by the Maniktala police with regards to an FIR filed against him.

Priyabrata Roy, who is in charge of the Maniktala police station, confirmed the news and said, "He is being virtually interrogated since he is in Mumbai. There was a case registered against him in Maniktala and it was about a statement he made in a rally that caused some post-poll violence. The honourable court has ordered that interrogation can be done on a virtual platform."

"He had made some speeches in a rally that led to some violence for which his statement is now been recorded," she added.

The complainant had claimed in the FIR that during the assembly elections, the actor used some dialogues like 'marbo ekhane laash shoshane' (I will hit you here and you will fall dead in the crematorium), during his campaign rally at the Brigade parade ground in Kolkata.

Mithun, who was earlier with the Trinamool Congress party, had campaigned for the Bharatiya Janta Party this time around and was spotted at Babul Supriyo's rallies.

The actor, who has cut down on his acting stints, will be next seen in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'.