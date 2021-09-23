Minu Budhia honoured with iconic woman entrepreneur award

To honour Minu Budhia's impressive entrepreneurial journey of overcoming stigma, taboo, roadblocks and for making an indelible positive impact on the fabric of her community, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry ( BCCI) - India's oldest Chamber of Commerce felicitated Minu Budhia with the 'Iconic Woman Entrepreneur' award at their 'New Era in Women Entrepreneurship' programme. Honourable Minister-in-Charge Department of Women & Child Development and Social Welfare, Government of



West Bengal, Dr. Shashi Panja, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and honoured Budhia.

Psychotherapist, counsellor, entrepreneur, columnist, TEDx speaker, and a special mom, Minu Budhia dons many hats today, but her journey has not been a smooth one. An enigmatic powerhouse whose mantra is 'Imperfectly Perfect' - she is an inspiration to women everywhere.

Minu Budhia said, "From a small-town girl in Tinsukia, Assam who wanted to be a doctor, to where I am today - my life has been a rollercoaster journey. I am lucky that like many challenges, I have received many blessings too. I am blessed to have a supportive family and an extremely dedicated and capable extended family - my colleagues at Caring Minds, ICanFlyy, Cafe ICanFlyy and I would like to dedicate this award to them. This award is a symbol of progress and will motivate & enthuse my team and I to continue on our path of breaking barriers."

Minister Dr Shashi Panja said, "I extend my deepest congratulations to Minu Budhia on being recognized as 'The Iconic Woman Entrepreneur'. A psychotherapist, counsellor, thought leader and social entrepreneur, Minu has been doing exemplary and much-needed, ground-breaking work in the field of mental healthcare and special needs education. I have seen her Institutions. As the Founder-Director of Caring Minds, ICanFlyy, and Cafe ICanFlyy she

has touched innumerable lives. She is like a friend to me and I have seen her

dedication, determination, grit, and passion make an indelible impact on society. A woman of purpose, she is an inspiration for the next-gen of women entrepreneurs."