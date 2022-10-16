'Mili' trailer - Janhvi is fighting freezing temperature in this survival thriller

After entertaining the audience with 'Good Luck Jerry', Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the survival thriller film 'Mili'. The makers recently released the trailer, which follows a girl as she gets stuck inside an eatery's freezer.

'Mili' is the Hindi remake of director Mathukutty Xavier's Malayalam film 'Helen' and is helmed by the same storyteller. The film's trailer showed Janhvi as the loving and sweet Mili Naudiyal, who shares a close bond with her father, played by veteran actor Manoj Pahwa.

The trailer showed her struggling to get out of the freezer and screaming for help. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal, who plays the role of Mili's boyfriend and is treated as a suspect by the police. The trailer also showed that the film is inspired by true events.

'Helen' starred Anna Ben in the lead role while Lal played her onscreen father and actor Noble Babu Thomas played the love interest. Anna, who won the 'Kerala State Film Award' for her performance in 'Helen' had said that she is excited to see Janhvi in the Hindi remake.

Besides 'Mili', Janhvi is also looking forward to 'Bawaal' alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The film's first look was released in April, where Varun was seen riding a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle in Lucknow. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.