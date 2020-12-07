Miley Cyrus reminisces upon Hannah Montana's character

Miley Cyrus recently got candid about her days at 'Disney Channel' with the hugely successful 'Hannah Montana' series. "I had to evolve because Hannah was larger than life and larger than me. I felt like I was never going to amount to the success of 'Hannah Montana'. That was how Lil Nas X actually knew of my dad, Billy Ray Cyrus. Lil Nas X grew up watching 'Hannah Montana' and said, 'I want to do a song with Robby Ray,'" she revealed.

She continued, "That was literally what had happened. Being a young queer kid's idol that could turn out to be a Lil Nas X and create a whole identity for themselves of being inspired by watching me growing up."

"When my peers are having these experiences and accepting themselves because of something that I demonstrated while they were a kid, that was when I go, 'Yes I am Hannah Montana." "Really, Hannah Montana was not a character. The concept of the show was me. I have had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it," she went on to say.

Cyrus said: "At one point I was like, 'Yo, when I'm 16 and you are circling my body like that, then I'm the bad guy?' I think people are starting to go, 'Wait that was messed up.' They are starting to know who the enemy and who the victim was there."

"I think I knew who I was meant to be, but I'm sure there's something in there. Some trauma of feeling so criticised, I think, for what I felt was a pretty average teenage in early exploration," shared Miley.