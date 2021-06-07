Michaela, Paul achieve honourable feats

The 'BAFTA Television Awards 2021' ceremony was recently held on June 6, 2021, at London's Television Centre. The prestigious event, which was held in keeping with the COVID-19 protocols hosted some of the biggest celebrities from the British television world.

The awards ceremony was hosted by actor-comedian Richard Ayoade.

"I want to dedicate this award to the director of intimacy Ita O'Brien. Thank you for your existence in our industry, for making the space safe for creating physical, emotional and professional boundaries so that we can make work about exploitation, loss of respect, the abuse of power and without being exploited or abused in the process," said Michaela Coel in her acceptance speech, who won the honour for the 'Leading Actress' for 'I May Destroy You'.

While Netflix's hit series 'The Crown' easily dominated the nominations list with one in almost every category, this time it was snubbed as it took home none of the big wins. The show lost out to 'Save Me Too' in the 'Best Drama Series' category.

'Small Axe' took home several wins including a 'Supporting Actor win' for Malachi Kirby. 'Supporting Actress' category was awarded to Rakie Ayola for 'Anthony'.

'I May Destroy You' was also the big winner for the evening as it bagged the awards for the 'Best Mini-series' and 'Best Direction and Editing' honours.

Paul Mescal took home the 'Leading Actor' honour for 'Normal People'.

While the 'Single Drama' honour went to 'Sitting in Limbo', 'The Big Narstie Show' bagged the honour of 'Comedy Entertainment Programme'.

'Female Performance in a Comedy Programme' award was taken by Aimee Lou Wood for 'Sex Education'. 'Male Performance in a Comedy Programme' honour was bagged by Charlie Cooper for 'This Country'.