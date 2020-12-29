Michael to make directorial debut with 'Creed III'

Hollywood actor Tessa Thompson confirmed the news that actor Michael B. Jordan will make his directorial debut with the new film 'Creed III'. Both actors had co-starred in the first two instalments of the boxing franchise.

Thompson shared the update while speaking to 'MTV News', as per the reports of 'etcanada.com'.

"I think it is going to be ammo for me when he is engaging with me as a director. I'm just going to tell him to dial down the sexiness. But we are not going to make it until later in the year. So who knows what happens? Another man will be, I do not know if he will still be the 'Sexiest Man Alive' in six months," she said.

'Creed' had amassed $173.6 million at the box office on its release in 2015, while 'Creed II' earned $214.1 million. It is unclear if veteran actor Sylvester Stallone, who wrote the second part, will return as the iconic boxer-turned-trainer Rocky Balboa in the third part.