'M:i7' production halted due to positive COVID case

Los Angeles: Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise's much-anticipated action film 'Mission: Impossible 7' had to shut down the production after a routine test confirmed a positive COVID-19 case on set.

A spokesperson for the 'Paramount' and 'Skydance' production said that filming on the sequel would be put on hold for 14 days with those involved in self-isolation.

"We have temporarily halted production on 'Mission: Impossible 7' until June 14 due to positive Coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson said in a statement to 'Variety'.

The news came almost six months after an audio leaked of Cruise berating members of the crew for apparently not following COVID-19 guidelines.

'Mission: Impossible 7' was one of the first major Hollywood projects to be adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In February 2020, filming on the latest instalment had to be stopped in Italy due to the virus outbreak in the country The movie was scheduled to be shot for three weeks in Venice but the plans were put on hold.

Production resumed in September, with filming taking place in Italy and Norway before moving to London in early December.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, 'Mission: Impossible 7' also features Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.