Merlin Group presents 3rd edition of 'Merliner Sera Pujo Award'

Merlin Group, India's leading real estate conglomerate, organised 3rd edition of 'Merlin er Sera Pujo awards' recently at Princeton club.



At a formal function, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group presented the awards to the winners in the presence of singer and chief guest Soumitra Roy, founder member of popular bangla band Bhoomi and actor Solanki Roy. Merlin Waterfront, the housing complex located in Howrah won the first prize and a cash prize of Rs 40,000. Merlin Maximus, a housing complex located in Sodepur, won the 1st runner-up trophy, a cash prize of Rs 30,000, certificate and plaque. Merlin Jabakusum, a housing complex located in New Alipur won the 2nd runner-up trophy, a cash prize of Rs 20,000, plaque and certificate. Merlin also recognised other housing complexes for different categories. Merlin Vasundhara and Merlin Uttara won awards for best decoration. Merlin Warden Lakeview won award for best theme category. Merlin Saphire bagged the award in best cultural programme category.

Merlin Emerald and Merlin Iland bagged the award for best idol category. Merlin Crest and Merlin Laurel

Garden were recognized for their arrangement in the best safety and precautions category. Merlin Legacy and Merlin Twins got recognition for creating a perfect aura and ambiance and bagged the award for the best environment category.

While presenting the laurels, Saket Mohta, Managing Director, Merlin Group said, "We at Merlin instituted 'Merliner Sera Pujo' award in the year 2019 to enthuse our valued residents across Merlin Housing complexes in West Bengal to organise Durga Puja, the biggest celebration of Bengal in its right spirit. It feels great to have experienced the enthusiasm and gusto of our valued residents in organizing Durga Puja with strict adherence to all protocols of Covid 19 this year. What is very inspiring is the bond and camaraderie among our valued residents who congregated to celebrate the Puja. I thank our esteemed guests for judging and gracing the occasion."

Soumitra Roy enthralled the audience with his melodious performance.

Later, like every year, Merlin Group organized a puja parikrama with the judges across apartments in Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly.

Ace singer Soumitra Roy, founder member of noted Bangla Band Bhoomi, Singer Siddhartha Shankar Ray of Cactus and Actress Solanki Roy engaged with the residents of Merlin Housing apartments across Kolkata, Hooghly and Howrah on Mahasaptami and Mahashtami and Mahanavami while paying a visit to the Puja idols.

Merlin Group had organised the second edition of 'Merliner Sera Pujo' in 13 Merlin Housing complexes. It touched over 8000 residents and their guests this year who offered the puja with hope and faith in combating the COVID 19.