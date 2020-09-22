Mental Health 360: Psychological wellness in the new normal

Caring Minds' presented a live online panel discussion 'Towards Mental Health 360: Breaking Stigma, Stereotypes and Taboos'. Psychotherapist Minu Budhia (Founder, 'Caring Minds' and 'Icanflyy') was in conversation with international mental health experts Dr Manoj R Shah, MD USA (Board Certified Psychiatrist) and Dr Nalini Juthani, MD USA (Board Certified Psychiatrist), renowned educationists Bratati Bhattacharyya (Secretary-General and CEO, 'Shikshayatan Foundation'), Mukta Nain (Director, 'Birla High Schools') and



Chhavi Tewary (Clinical Psychologist, 'Caring Minds'). The session

was moderated by Preeyam Budhia (Head, 'New Initiatives' and 'Caring Minds').

It was an engaging, enriching interactive session that dispelled many myths and misconceptions surrounding mental health issues. The webinar was attended by over 550 registered participants from all over the world. It was also broadcasted live on the 'Caring Minds' and 'CCFC Facebook' page and a video recording of the same is available on the page for an international audience to view across all time zones.

Minu said, "Suicide rates are on the rise, especially in students who fail to clear examinations. Everyone plans for success, but no one plans for failure. This is important learning that we must teach our children."

"When speaking of substance abuse, we need to remember that it is not a character flaw, but a dopamine dependency and some have a genetic vulnerability. Some of the factors that influence abuse are peer pressure and availability of finances," said Dr Manoj.

Dr Nalini said, "The pandemic brought all of us together under the same roof. Some of the issues this has given rise to include domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse and increased anxiety, which has also developed into depression."

"Apprehension in children comes from non-achievement. We need to help them find something that is a combination of their ability, interests and potential. Also, parents should not put the burden of their own unsuccessful dreams on their children," said Bratati.

Sanjay Budhia ended the session with vote of thanks and said, "We are all looking forward to move from the virtual to real. Till that happens, we need to keep looking at the glass as half full".