Mendes documentary coming in November

Los Angeles: A documentary about singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, titled 'In Wonder', is slated to be released on 'Netflix' on November 23. It will start streaming days ahead of the release of his fourth studio album 'Wonder' on December 4, as per reports by 'Variety'.

The feature-length documentary, which is helmed by veteran music video director Grant Singer, is an intimate look at Mendes' life and journey.

'In Wonder' will likely feature footage of Mendes from his 2019 self-titled world tour that took him across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It was a special event selection at the 'Toronto International Film Festival'.

"I have been working on this documentary for so long and I am so excited to finally share it with you all," Mendes wrote and shared the film poster on 'Instagram'.

Andrew Gertler, Mendes and Ben Winston serve as

the project's executive producers with Saul Germaine, p.g.a and James Haygood credited as producers. Mendes released the album's title track as an advance single on October 2.