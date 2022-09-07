'Men also fight, but we don't call it dog fights'

Huma Qureshi said that the term 'catfights' is a misogynistic way of putting things, adding that men also fight but no one calls it 'dog fights'. The Bollywood actor is currently riding on the success of the second season of her popular web show, 'Maharani'.

Huma next has 'Double XL' in the pipeline and is working with Sonakshi Sinha on the film. The film also features Sonakshi's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and the first look of both Huma and Sonakshi are out.

Insisting men fight a lot more than women, Huma told a leading daily, "They are not rumours. People fight, but I think catfights are such a misogynistic way of putting it. Men also fight, but we don't call them dog fights, do we? People fight because they don't get along and it's not about their gender. It's just that sometimes, some people don't get along with others. I think a lot more is made out about women competing with each other. I think men compete far more. Try going to a gym, you will know exactly what I am talking about. No one is interested in working out, they are only checking each other's bodies."

Huma added that working in 'Double XL' became special and fun because Sonakshi is a dear friend.