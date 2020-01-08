Melissa joins Nicole for 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Los Angeles: Actor Melissa McCarthy has boarded the cast of Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers', starring Nicole Kidman.

Based on Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel of the same name, the show recently scored a straight to series order from the streaming platform.

The story follows a group of city dwellers who attend a 10-day retreat at a health-and-wellness resort.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kidman will portray Masha, the woman who runs the remote resort. The 52-year-old actor will also executive produce the series. The show will reunite the actor with her 'Big Little Lies' showrunner David E Kelley and executive producer Bruna Papandrea.

McCarthy, 49, will portray Francis, one of the titular strangers. The actor will also be serving as an executive producer. John Henry Butterworth is penning the series with Kelley and will also serve as co-showrunner.