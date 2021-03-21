Meet the woman behind the viral meme

'Pooja, what is this behaviour?' – If you are an ardent follower of 'Bigg Boss' or are an active social media user, you know what we are talking about.



This famous video clip from fifth season of the reality show recently went viral on the internet after American comedian and actor Kal Penn mentioned the one-liner while discussing US –Iran relations. That's not it! Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi recreated this iconic argument between Pooja Mishra and Shonali Nagrani and left everyone in splits.

After the video clip became a viral craze, 'Millennium Post' got in touch with the woman behind the meme – Pooja Mishra – for an exclusive interview. You would be intrigued to know that there is much more to this wonderful woman than the meme. Read on.

Do you think 'Bigg Boss' gave a push to your career? How does it feel to be a viral sensation with 'Pooja what is this behaviour' becoming a global craze?

Well, I won the best entertainer on TV award for Big Boss 5, so it did help me become a household name. But it was not until recently when the video clip of 'Pooja what is this behaviour' went viral. Initially, I laughed it off but when Hollywood actor Karl Penn and Bollywood's dancing diva Nora Fatehi had 'Pooja, what is this behavior' on their lips, I realised my video clip had hit home. The lines 'Dying for it', 'Kicked it by mistake', 'Mooching off me' have gone on to become iconic. This viral craze has garnered me a lot of fans in U. K., U. S., and Europe.

'Bigg Boss is scripted'- how true is this speculation?

'Bigg Boss' is not scripted. To streamline the unpredictability of reality television, the creative team of 'Big Boss' loosely directs the show by the tasks they give to the participants. That's it.

You have always been in news for openly criticising the big names of Bollywood who try to control the industry. Did that create problems for you?

No comments. I have started afresh with a new positive outlook towards things.

You run a production house that always motivates new talent and you have authored three books too. Tell us more about it. What are your future projects?

Yes, I am the proprietor of my own production house. I have made a humorous and sexy web series, 'Lovesutra', which has aired on the Etisalat mobile network in Dubai as well as Singtel in Singapore. Then I made a televised lifestyle magazine called 'Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai' which aired on the E24 Bollywood news channel. I am in the process of shooting a reality show called 'Spare Me the Crab Mentality' where I give chance to freshers to show their talent and get a lucky break in Bollywood. I have authored three books, 'What's in a name? Everything! You were not born to be mediocre (An autobiography), 'Yes, you can be a reality show star's (A self-help book for aspirants), and 'Hotter than you' (A book about my singlehood).

Off late we have observed you writing a lot about food, and transforming into a resourceful Food Influencer. How did the shift from the entertainment industry to the F&B industry happen?

Well my brother Manu is a part of the F&B industry and my sister Priya has been a Senior Producer/Director in Food Network and Asian Food Channel in Singapore besides being a master chef herself. So transforming into a food influencer came pretty naturally. I have been not only blogging about food but also writing regularly in 'Perfect Woman Magazine', and am on the selection jury for a couple of awards.