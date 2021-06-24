Medium does not matter: Pranutan

Pranutan, who made her Bollywood debut in 2019 with 'Notebook', is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Helmet' opposite Aparshakti Khurana.

With theatres still non-functional due to the COVID-19 pandemic, OTT platforms have taken the reins to provide entertainment to the audiences.

Talking about the same, the Bollywood actor said, "I think the medium does not matter and the fact that should only matter is honing your skills as an actor. I do not think we should get too caught up in our comfort zones. The kind of response the audience is giving to OTT is amazing."

Granddaughter The budding actor shared that she finds many shows ' inspiring ' of the late legendary actor Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.

"It is inspiring to watch the stories of such actors. Throughout 'The Family Man', I could not get my eyes off. My opinion about OTT is that they are creating fantastic content. I am an absolute fan of so many shows like 'The Family Man' both seasons, 'Paatal Lok', 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' and many others," revealed Pranutan.

Pranutan had recently featured in the music video of Palak Muchhal's new track 'Lag raha hai dil deewana'. The song aims at taking the audience back to their college days.

"It is a sweet song and will take you back to your college days. It has a lot of innocence and I had a great time shooting in Chandigarh," she said.